Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,517 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.38% of Upland Software worth $4,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPLD. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Upland Software by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,477 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 13,661 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Upland Software by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Upland Software by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 429,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD opened at $26.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Upland Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.31 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The firm has a market cap of $804.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65, a PEG ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.24.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.45. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 18.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upland Software news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,808 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $358,090.08. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 228,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,341,330.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,111 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $260,404.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 224,157 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,156 shares of company stock worth $626,995. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UPLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upland Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.44.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

