California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,205 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $8,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 16,894.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 687,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,075,000 after acquiring an additional 683,897 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at $16,425,000. SG Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 299.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 185,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,240,000 after acquiring an additional 138,721 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 402,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,527,000 after acquiring an additional 123,400 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 383.8% in the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 145,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,201,000 after acquiring an additional 115,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLH opened at $106.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.18. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $64.26 and a one year high of $118.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.69.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $951.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 2,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.99, for a total transaction of $205,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,447.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 25,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total value of $2,544,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,237,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,418,896.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,482 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,537. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.63.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

