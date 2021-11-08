California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,869 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $7,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Inc. CA grew its holdings in Air Lease by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 58,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Air Lease by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 602,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,159,000 after buying an additional 105,844 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 27,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Air Lease from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $48.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.05. Air Lease Co. has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $52.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $524.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.58 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 19.99%. Air Lease’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 19.63%.

In related news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy purchased 2,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $79,560.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,269,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,497,646.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

