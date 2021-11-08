Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Choice Hotels International worth $7,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,679,000 after purchasing an additional 28,455 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 555.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,438,000 after purchasing an additional 137,745 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,950,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

CHH stock opened at $148.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.82. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.78 and a 52 week high of $149.53.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.15. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 258.96% and a net margin of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $323.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

In other Choice Hotels International news, Director John P. Tague sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total value of $267,998.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,257.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 2,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,335,000.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,273,335. 21.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.63.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

