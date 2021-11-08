Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,553 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 188.4% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 114,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its position in Nordstrom by 31.2% during the second quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 65,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 15,641 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Nordstrom by 36.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 16,977 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the second quarter worth about $3,251,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Nordstrom by 250.8% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 38,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

JWN stock opened at $32.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3,277.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.95. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.62) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

JWN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

