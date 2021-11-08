Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Stock Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 76.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,707,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,624 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 61.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,678,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,423 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,671,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $413,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,747 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 75.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,200,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,588,000 after purchasing an additional 946,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in The Wendy’s by 39.0% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,267,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,203,000 after acquiring an additional 916,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 307,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $7,364,273.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 134,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $3,068,657.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,494,743.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,297,290 shares of company stock worth $30,438,162 in the last ninety days. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $22.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.88. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.95.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $493.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.32 million. Equities research analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WEN shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

