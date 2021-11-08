Raymond James Raises Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target to $136.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LNG. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $126.00 to $141.60 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.42.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $107.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.46, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.47. Cheniere Energy has a 1 year low of $48.26 and a 1 year high of $113.40.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 40.93% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.84) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

