Zacks Investment Research Lowers LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) to Sell

According to Zacks, “Legalzoom.com, Inc. provides legal services. The Company focuses on forming business, corporate changes, filings, business compliance, trademark, patent, copyright, taxes, licenses, permits, agreements and additional services. Legalzoom.com Inc. is based in Glendale, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LZ opened at $25.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.96. LegalZoom.com has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $150.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.38 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LZ. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,902,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,525,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $984,000. Finally, Blue Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

