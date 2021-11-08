Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.25.

LPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,228,797.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LPI opened at $73.67 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.17. Laredo Petroleum has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 4.19.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.06). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 2,190.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

