Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) Insider Ken Yew (Ronald) Chan Acquires 46,275 Shares

Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) insider Ken Yew (Ronald) Chan bought 46,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.84 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of A$38,871.00 ($27,765.00).

Ken Yew (Ronald) Chan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Ken Yew (Ronald) Chan bought 3,725 shares of Finbar Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.83 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,091.75 ($2,208.39).

On Monday, October 25th, Ken Yew (Ronald) Chan acquired 35,920 shares of Finbar Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.86 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,855.28 ($22,039.49).

On Wednesday, October 20th, Ken Yew (Ronald) Chan acquired 16,915 shares of Finbar Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.85 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,428.50 ($10,306.07).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.46, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Finbar Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops and invests in properties in Australia. It develops medium to high density residential buildings and commercial properties, as well as rents its properties in Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in East Perth, Australia.

