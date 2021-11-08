Insider Selling: Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) SVP Sells $27,500.00 in Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Blake Rhodes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $29,050.00.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $56.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.67. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $53.03 and a 1 year high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

Several research analysts recently commented on NEM shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.91.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 3,592.9% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 52.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

