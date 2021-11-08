EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Given New $132.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $115.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.70% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NPO opened at $100.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.77 and a beta of 1.54. EnPro Industries has a 12-month low of $62.42 and a 12-month high of $100.66.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.83 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 1.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EnPro Industries will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 9,510.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

