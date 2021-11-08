White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $164,825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 140,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 39.5% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,910,000 after purchasing an additional 27,376 shares during the period. Wallace Capital Management Inc. raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 23.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 65,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,181,000 after purchasing an additional 12,527 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WTM opened at $1,083.35 on Monday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $893.05 and a 52-week high of $1,267.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,089.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,131.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.49.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $25.38 earnings per share for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 49.54%. The business had revenue of $254.10 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to the White Mountains’s investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

