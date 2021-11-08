Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,557 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UAA. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 9,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 498,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,048,000 after purchasing an additional 79,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UAA shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Under Armour stock opened at $25.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.08. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

