Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 2,144.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,650 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in AZZ were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AZZ by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,599,000 after purchasing an additional 112,779 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 109.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after buying an additional 76,759 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 2,820.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 42,561 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after buying an additional 41,567 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 5.2% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 761,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,452,000 after buying an additional 37,380 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AZZ alerts:

NYSE AZZ opened at $57.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AZZ Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.62 and a twelve month high of $58.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.26 and its 200 day moving average is $53.02.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AZZ had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $216.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.