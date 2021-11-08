Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 9,712 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,451,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 191,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 52,425 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 9,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IOVA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $25.00 on Monday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $54.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 0.71.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

