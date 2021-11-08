The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 142,203 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.27% of The Simply Good Foods worth $9,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,282,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,888,000 after buying an additional 119,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,717,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,208,000 after buying an additional 71,427 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,375,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,248,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,355,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,657,000 after buying an additional 347,145 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,302,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,037,000 after buying an additional 180,323 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.15.

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $41.02 on Monday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $41.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.70.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $259.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $201,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $599,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,157 shares of company stock worth $7,476,197 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

