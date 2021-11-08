Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) had its price target cut by Barrington Research from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CVGI. Zacks Investment Research cut Commercial Vehicle Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $9.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.96. Commercial Vehicle Group has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $13.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.26. The stock has a market cap of $297.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.53.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christopher H. Bohnert acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $26,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,570.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harold C. Bevis acquired 20,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $186,321.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVGI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.39% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.