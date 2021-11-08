Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $88.36 million for the quarter.

OSG stock opened at $2.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.33. Overseas Shipholding Group has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $176.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.36.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) by 107.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.

