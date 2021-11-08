Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NSSC. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.80.

NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $47.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Napco Security Technologies has a 1 year low of $25.27 and a 1 year high of $48.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.69. The company has a market cap of $880.48 million, a P/E ratio of 59.23 and a beta of 1.29.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $35.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $71,299.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 153,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,437,206.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Soloway sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.42, for a total value of $803,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,646,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,323,692.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,058 shares of company stock worth $2,959,465. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

