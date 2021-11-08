Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) PT Raised to $100.00 at Barclays

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price upped by Barclays from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LITE. Raymond James cut shares of Lumentum from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Lumentum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.81.

LITE stock opened at $93.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.84. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.95 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,145 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $271,633.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 5,659 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $481,297.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,141 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 80.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Lumentum by 32.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

