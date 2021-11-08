Morgan Stanley Boosts Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $100.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MCHP. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.50 to $87.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.47.

MCHP opened at $85.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of 74.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.58. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $60.03 and a twelve month high of $87.19.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.232 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.98%.

In other news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total transaction of $105,045.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.83, for a total transaction of $74,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

