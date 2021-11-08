Barclays Boosts Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target to $100.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price upped by Barclays from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LITE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumentum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Lumentum from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lumentum from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.81.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $93.34 on Friday. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.95 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 5,659 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $481,297.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total transaction of $856,526.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,146 shares of company stock worth $2,144,141. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Lumentum by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Lumentum by 1.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its position in Lumentum by 80.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Lumentum by 21.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.