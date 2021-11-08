Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on GCP Applied Technologies Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:GCP)

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GCP Applied Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the construction company will earn $1.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.10.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $249.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

GCP Applied Technologies stock opened at $21.77 on Monday. GCP Applied Technologies has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $27.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 70.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

