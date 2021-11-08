Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 781,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,205 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Precision BioSciences were worth $9,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DTIL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Precision BioSciences by 48.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 66,030 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Precision BioSciences by 240.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 89,300 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Precision BioSciences by 63.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 15,345 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Precision BioSciences by 36.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DTIL shares. TheStreet downgraded Precision BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Precision BioSciences from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DTIL opened at $9.74 on Monday. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.29 million, a PE ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.54.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.80. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 69.50% and a negative net margin of 45.88%. The business had revenue of $68.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 million. As a group, analysts expect that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Precision BioSciences Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

