Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Stake Increased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 759,220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,125 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Unisys were worth $19,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Unisys by 11.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,050,129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $254,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,058 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Unisys by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,604,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,394,000 after purchasing an additional 509,690 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Unisys by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,350,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $211,349,000 after purchasing an additional 421,891 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unisys by 285.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 325,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,270,000 after acquiring an additional 240,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Unisys during the first quarter worth about $5,331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

UIS stock opened at $21.41 on Monday. Unisys Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.41.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Unisys had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a negative return on equity of 45.92%. The business had revenue of $488.00 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Unisys in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Unisys Profile

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

