Vanguard Group Inc. Has $35.25 Million Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 744,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 875,657 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $35,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SQM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,816,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,592 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 1,897,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,814,000 after acquiring an additional 719,194 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,063,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,332,000 after acquiring an additional 647,418 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 551,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,091,000 after acquiring an additional 274,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 580,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,459,000 after acquiring an additional 198,891 shares in the last quarter. 18.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SQM shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.71.

Shares of SQM opened at $64.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.90, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.85. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52-week low of $40.45 and a 52-week high of $66.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.72 and its 200-day moving average is $50.68.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.03 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

