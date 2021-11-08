Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 444,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,072 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.93% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $19,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 142,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $45,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 21.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 19.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.89.

Shares of NASDAQ PTGX opened at $33.74 on Monday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 2.24.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.03). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $702,889.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.