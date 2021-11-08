World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Price Target Raised to $55.00

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.27.

Shares of WWE stock opened at $58.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.30 and a 200 day moving average of $55.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 1.36. World Wrestling Entertainment has a twelve month low of $37.49 and a twelve month high of $70.72.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $255.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.56 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 39.48% and a net margin of 13.63%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WWE. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter worth $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter worth $45,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 59.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter worth $97,000. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

