Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.64.

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $59.65 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $60.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.76.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 5.27%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 27.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 157,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,894,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 160,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.7% in the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 76,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

