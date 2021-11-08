The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Cut to $52.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $60.00 to $52.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CAKE. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.10.

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $46.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $30.97 and a 12-month high of $65.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 358.49, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.21.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $754.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.45 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

About The Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

