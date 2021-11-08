DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) CEO Sells $577,957.68 in Stock

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) CEO Erez Raphael sold 30,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $577,957.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Erez Raphael also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Erez Raphael sold 25,804 shares of DarioHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $464,730.04.

DRIO opened at $18.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.30. DarioHealth Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $31.85. The company has a market cap of $309.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.32.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.15). DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 66.69% and a negative net margin of 377.14%. The business had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 million. On average, analysts forecast that DarioHealth Corp. will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 219.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of DarioHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Aegis dropped their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DarioHealth in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $15.25 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DarioHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.35.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

