Barclays Boosts Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target to $115.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $119.43.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Shares of CDAY opened at $123.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.48 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Ceridian HCM has a 1 year low of $78.20 and a 1 year high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total transaction of $76,837,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,309,873 shares in the company, valued at $134,196,488.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $858,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 765,736 shares of company stock valued at $78,680,527. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 5.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,635,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,829,000 after acquiring an additional 124,979 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth $1,041,000. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 13.5% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 21.3% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the second quarter worth $1,219,000.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.