Dream Finders Homes (DFH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Dream Finders Homes to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $365.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.67 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Dream Finders Homes to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

NASDAQ:DFH opened at $16.23 on Monday. Dream Finders Homes has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $36.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.02.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DFH shares. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

In related news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 26,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $521,939.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,289,720 shares of company stock valued at $23,166,753. 75.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dream Finders Homes stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Dream Finders Homes were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.