Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $686.15 Million

Equities analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) will report sales of $686.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $663.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $715.17 million. AdaptHealth posted sales of $348.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 96.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full-year sales of $2.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AdaptHealth.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $653.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. AdaptHealth’s revenue was up 129.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,467,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,155,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,468,000 after buying an additional 237,896 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $428,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. 50.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AHCO stock opened at $24.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. AdaptHealth has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $41.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.43.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

