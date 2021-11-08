Morgan Stanley Has $58.21 Million Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,199,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 214,073 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of BorgWarner worth $58,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $940,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 76,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 611,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,371,000 after purchasing an additional 54,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,227,000 after purchasing an additional 325,486 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BWA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays raised their target price on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

NYSE BWA opened at $46.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.57 and a 200-day moving average of $47.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.79 and a 52 week high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

