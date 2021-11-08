Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Insider Sells $125,000.00 in Stock

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $25.51 on Monday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.07 and a 1-year high of $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.99.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.13%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BRX. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth about $49,591,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 46.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,727,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,427,000 after purchasing an additional 861,787 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 28.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,775,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,410,000 after purchasing an additional 833,747 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,183,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,011,365,000 after purchasing an additional 828,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.