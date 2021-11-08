Insider Selling: Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQG) Insider Sells A$99,335.00 in Stock

Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQG) insider Jillian Broadbent sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$198.67 ($141.91), for a total value of A$99,335.00 ($70,953.57).

Get Macquarie Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $2.72 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, November 7th. This is an increase from Macquarie Group’s previous Interim dividend of $1.35. Macquarie Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.69%.

Macquarie Group Company Profile

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.