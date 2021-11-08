Insider Selling: TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Sells 415 Shares of Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total value of $42,471.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

H Raymond Bingham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.14, for a total value of $40,313.10.

On Wednesday, October 6th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $40,960.50.

On Wednesday, August 18th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $37,316.80.

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $106.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.43 and a 12-month high of $106.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.58 and its 200 day moving average is $84.87.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.40 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 6.66%. TriNet Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair assumed coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 92.5% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 699,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,681,000 after acquiring an additional 336,045 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the second quarter worth $17,385,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the first quarter worth $14,471,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 13.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,366,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,538,000 after acquiring an additional 166,978 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 30.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 631,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,791,000 after acquiring an additional 149,045 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

