Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) have been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.58.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen started coverage on shares of Zymergen in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Zymergen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ ZY opened at $11.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a current ratio of 11.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.36. Zymergen has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $52.00.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $5.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zymergen will post -4.95 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Zymergen during the second quarter worth about $112,906,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zymergen during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Zymergen during the second quarter worth about $517,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Zymergen during the second quarter worth about $2,378,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Zymergen during the second quarter worth about $3,052,000. 51.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zymergen Company Profile

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

