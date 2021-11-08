DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cheuvreux assumed coverage on DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.55 price target on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised DSV Panalpina A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSDVY opened at $119.84 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 12 month low of $77.51 and a 12 month high of $133.78.

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

