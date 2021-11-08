First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 486,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,227 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $20,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 491,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,543,000 after purchasing an additional 42,085 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 15.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 11.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 0.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 50,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 2.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $43.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.15. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.88 and a 1-year high of $51.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.95%.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

