LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 208.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPB. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 40.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPB opened at $96.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.13 and a twelve month high of $99.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.88.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.01). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SPB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.25.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

