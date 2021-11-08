LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. 33.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KTF opened at $12.22 on Monday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $12.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th were given a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th.

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

