LPL Financial LLC Purchases 6,683 Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,683 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Hess Midstream worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HESM. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Hess Midstream by 70.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream in the first quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream in the first quarter worth $128,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream in the first quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream in the first quarter worth $243,000.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HESM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Hess Midstream stock opened at $24.94 on Monday. Hess Midstream LP has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $30.34. The stock has a market cap of $624.45 million, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.26.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is 126.71%.

In related news, Director Corp Hess sold 4,312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $108,330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.