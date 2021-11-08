LPL Financial LLC Sells 324 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,454 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,403,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,325,000 after purchasing an additional 734,823 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,725,000 after purchasing an additional 23,160 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,251,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,561,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 981,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,393,000 after purchasing an additional 349,909 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 9,054.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 903,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,432,000 after purchasing an additional 893,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

OC stock opened at $95.38 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.55 and its 200-day moving average is $95.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $66.00 and a twelve month high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.96%.

In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

OC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.15.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

