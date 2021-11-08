Northern Trust Corp Has $20.61 Million Stock Position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,020,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,293 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.97% of Infinera worth $20,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Infinera during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Infinera by 44.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Infinera in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Infinera in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Infinera in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Infinera news, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $25,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,144.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. MKM Partners downgraded Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of INFN stock opened at $8.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.75. Infinera Co. has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $11.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.07.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $355.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.66 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 10.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Infinera

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

