MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,251 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MasTec in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 441.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MasTec in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.58.

MTZ opened at $93.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.26. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.41 and a 1-year high of $122.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

