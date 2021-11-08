LPL Financial LLC Purchases 14,448 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) by 149.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,448 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CPNG opened at $29.93 on Monday. Coupang, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $69.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.25.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In related news, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $5,332,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $3,207,940.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,689,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,874,558.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

