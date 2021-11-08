Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Harsco (NYSE:HSC) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harsco (NYSE:HSC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harsco Corporation is a provider of environmental solutions. The company serves industrial and specialty waste streams as well as equipment and technology for the rail sector. Its operating segment consist Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth and Harsco Rail they work towards transforming into a single-thesis environmental solution Company. Harsco Corporation is based in Camp Hill, United States. “

Separately, Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NYSE:HSC opened at $15.43 on Thursday. Harsco has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $23.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.73, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Harsco had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 8.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harsco will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Stanton acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anshooman Aga acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.63 per share, for a total transaction of $27,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 693.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

